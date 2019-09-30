China gives Thai Princess Medal of Friendship in lavish Beijing Ceremony

Thailand’s HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been awarded the Medal of Friendship from The People’s Republic of China, the highest medal offered to foreigners by China.

The presentation ceremony happened yesterday in Beijing in a lavish ceremony held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, before officials and other recipients of the award.

The award was given as part of China’s 70th anniversary celebrations which officially start tomorrow. Six foreigners, including the Thai princess, were awarded the Medal of Friendship, a gold and blue series of linked medallions, representing the long-standing friendship between the people of China and the rest of the world.

Speaking in Chinese, the Princess said….

“All six of us are indeed friends of China and would like to give our service to the course of friendship and cooperation between our countries and the People’s Republic of China.”

“Our mutual aim is peace, happiness and success, not only for China and our countries but for the entire globalised world and humanity.”

By The Thaiger

comments