Chinese doctors jailed for organ harvesting

Several doctors including six people have been jailed in China for illegally harvesting organs.

The doctors tricked the families of the deceased into thinking they were making official organ contributions.

In 2017 and 2018 they harvested the kidneys and livers from 11 people in Anhui province at a hospital. China is fighting with a huge shortage of organs and is facing problems to meet demand through public donations.

The local reports said the trafficking ring involved four high-ranking doctors who worked in organ acquisition in hospitals.

The doctors would target car crash victims or patients who suffered from cerebral haemorrhage at Anhui the Huaiyuan County People’s Hospital.

Yang Suxun The hospital’s head of the intensive care unit, would approach a patient’s family members and ask if they would agree to donate their loved one’s organs. The family members would sign what would later turn out to be fake forms.

The person would then be wheeled out in the middle of the night and put into a vehicle made to look like an ambulance where doctors would remove the organs.

The organs would then be sold to people or other hospitals which members of the trafficking ring communicated secretly.

They were caught eventually when the son of one of the victims grew suspicious. The son learned there were no records of his mother’s donation held either with provincial authorities or the China Organ Donation Administrative Centre in Beijing.

The six men in the organ trafficking ring were sentenced in July for the crime of deliberately destroying bodies.

Source: BBC News

comments