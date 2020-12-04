Covid-19 spread through commercial prostitution at Myanmar hotel

A citizen of Myanmar’s border town Tachileik claims a recent Covid-19 outbreak spread at a sex venue parading as a hotel. 10 Thai women tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Tachileik where they have been working.

Some confirmed they worked at the 1G1 Hotel in the border town.

Tachileik citizen Moon Saing told Coconuts Bangkok that the virus spread at the 1G1 Hotel after a group of fat military generals from Yangon where infections continue to rise had intercourse with Thai women working at the venue.

“It’s 5,000 THB per session and some charge 10,000 THB to bring home.”

While that’s the claim reported on hostesses at 1G1 Hotel offering sex services. A Facebook page that appears to be linked to the hotel advertises jobs for beautiful women. One post offers a 3-day position to earn 30,000 baht saying the “entertainment” job has high-class business customers.

Source: The Thaiger

