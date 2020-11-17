Chaos over “First Come, First Serve” Covid-19 vaccine in China

Chaos started at a community hospital over the first come, first served non-clinical vaccine for covid-19. It hasn’t been fully tested, it hasn’t been approved yet people are running to get a place for the queue. They pay the fee and get the vaccine.

This is a first for this community hospital, not long ago people been queueing for Covid-19 test now they are waiting in line for the vaccine.

This is not a clinical tryout what’s happening in China, the vaccine is being rolled out to the public. The people pay the fee and they get their number and after few hours the clinic open and they get their shot. The queue stretched a couple of hundred people waiting eagerly for the vaccine.

Source from: BBC News

