First expressway in Laos preparing for its opening

VIENTIANE, LAOS, Nov. 17 – “This is our first expressway in Laos, and we hope that other places in Laos can have such good roads like this in the future,” said 22-year-old Khonsavan Silasong, who was born in Naxaythong District, Vientiane, where the starting point of the China-Laos expressway’s Vientiane-Vangvieng section is located.

The China-Laos expressway starts in Vientiane and ends at the Laos-China border town of Boten, with an approximate length of 440 km. The project follows Chinese technical standards for construction and operation and is planned to be implemented in four phases.

Construction of the first phase, namely the Vientiane-Vangvieng section, kicked off nearly two years ago on Dec. 30, 2018 by China’s Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group (YCIH) in cooperation with the Laos government. The section, to be the country’s first expressway, is currently preparing for its opening to traffic.

The Vientiane-Vangvieng section is about 110 km long, designed as a two-way four-lane expressway with a design speed of 80 km to 100 km per hour.

WRITERS: Zhang Jianhua, Phoutthaphone Sirivong

Original article by: Xinhua

Source: Thailand Herald

