Former Japanese minister dies from COVID-19

29 Dec, TOKYO – Japan’s Constitutional Democratic Party announced that Senator Yuichiro Hata, 53, who served as Transport Minister in 2012 died of COVID-19, making it the first Japanese council member to die from the disease.29 Dec, To

Hata died on 27 Dec, after being ill with a cold-like condition and having severe symptoms. It was confirmed the following day that he was infected with the virus.

Hata is the son of former Prime Minister Sutomu Hata…

