Hong Kong Disneyland closes again

Hong Kong Disneyland had closed down again after reopening for less than a month following a new Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

However, Florida’s Disney World parks had just reopened to the public this week after being shut down for four months.

Hong Kong’s theme park shuttered at the end of January during the early days of the pandemic and then reopened on June 18 with strict social distancing and other preventive measures in place.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts Hong Kong Disneyland will temporarily close from July 15.”

But a recent surge in Covid-19 infections has forced health authorities in Hong Kong to bring back measures to contain the new outbreak, including large social gatherings, dining-in at restaurants and going to the gym.

Both the Disneyland in Hong Kong and in Shanghai parks limited daily visitors and increased health and safety measures after they had reopened to the public. Shanghai Disneyland remains open but operating at half capacity.

Source: The Thaiger

