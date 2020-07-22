Hong Kong may start ‘re-curfew’ as new wave of Covid-19 splashes

HK Medical experts warned the public that a curfew may be impose following nearly 500 new cases being reported in the last week.

Just yesterday, 73 new cases emerged with 66 of them being socially transmitted. Medical officials said they have only identified 30 cases where the transmissions came from.

A restaurant at the Metropark Hotel in the residential district of Mong Kok appears to be one of the locations where the infections were traced. In a separate case, a doctor from a private clinic who recently treated a Covid-19 patient, was tested positive. It was believed that the same doctor has also visited a day-care centre in the Causeway Bay area of the city.

Ho Pak-Leung, from the Centre for Infection and Infectious Diseases at the UHK, says Hong Kong may have to instigate more safety health measures if the numbers continue to rise; a curfew may likely be necessary if people don’t stay home.

“If you don’t stay home and help Hong Kong now, a week later you will regret it because the public health system will be under immense pressure. It will increase the risk of a hospital outbreak.”

“The situation is severe. There are no signs that this is coming under control,” Pak-Leung added.

Sources: The Thaiger | Coconuts

Photo: visionsoftravel.org

comments