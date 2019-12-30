Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, big march

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.

Events dubbed “Suck the Eve” and “Shop with you” are scheduled for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong’s picturesque Victoria Harbour, and popular shopping malls, according to notices circulated on social media.

A New Year’s Day march on Jan 1 has been given police permission and will start from a large park in bustling Causeway Bay and end in the central business district, according to the organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front.

The Front previously organised the peaceful million-plus marches in June and held the latest mass march earlier in December, when they said around 800,000 people attended.

“On New Year’s Day, we need to show our solidarity… to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong’s future,” said Jimmy Sham, a leader of the group.

Writer: REUTERS

Source: Bangkok Post

