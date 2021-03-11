Indonesia designates 3 areas as Covid-19 ‘green zones’

The Governor of Indonesia has appointed 3 areas of the province as Covid-19 “green zones” to welcome international tourists.

The popular tourist destinations of Ubud, Sanur, and Nusa Dua, have all been marked “green zones” as Indonesia take conditional steps towards re-opening its borders.

Bali governor, Wayan Koster says the creation of the 3 zones is part of a wider “Covid-19 safe travel” strategy and the initiative was done with the co-operation and approval of Indonesia’s Health Minister and the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister.

The green zones are part of what officials describe as a Covid-free corridor, where all residents and people who conduct business within Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua, will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

50,000 Ubud residents will be vaccinated against the virus, along with 60,000 in Nusa Dua and 27,000 in Sanur.

The vaccination drive will cover all residents in officially-selected villages and sub-districts.

Source: The Thaiger

