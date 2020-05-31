Japan easing entry limits for Thailand, Vietnam and 2 other countries

Japan is considering easing entry restrictions on people from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand because of signs that novel coronavirus infections are declining in those countries, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing government officials.

The government may relax the limits from as early as summer, the newspaper said Sunday.

The visitors would be required to carry documentation showing that they had tested negative for the virus before leaving their countries, and would need to be re-tested when they arrive in Japan, according to the report.

Meanwhile, PM Shinzo Abe’s administration remains cautious towards softening the restrictions for visitors from South Korea due to the increasing infections there.

WRITER: Bloomberg

Photo by: Bloomberg

Source: Bangkok Post

