Japan quarantines cruise ship to test 3,700 on board after coronavirus case

Health officials are conducting extensive medical checks on all 3,700 passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship

The Diamond Princess was detained in Yokohama Harbor and Japanese television footage showed health officials entering the ship to check all 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

A woman in her mid- twenties, traveling with her parents told reporters that everyone was asked to stay in their rooms to wait for virus tests. They had been waiting inside their room since yesterday and had no word on when they would be tested.

A second quarantine was arranged after the passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected.

Japan has denied entry to all foreign nationals who have been to Hubei in recent weeks, as well as holders of Chinese passports. Japanese media reported yesterday that a total of eight foreigners have so far been denied entry. Passengers showing symptoms of the virus are also denied entry.

By: GulfNews.com

Photo credits: AFP, AP and Reuters

Compiled by Balaram Menon

comments