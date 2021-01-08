Japan under state of emergency, intense control over 4 cities

7 January, TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga once again declared a state of emergency in some areas surrounding Tokyo, including 3 nearby provinces — Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama following a steep rise in numbers of daily infections in the past week.

The state of emergency is in effect for one month starting from today until 7 February, 2021.

The safety measures have led people to stay indoors unless really necessary. Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars were requested to sell alcoholic beverages from 11:00 – 19:00hrs only and closes at 20:00hrs, that also includes all entertainment venues.

In addition, health authorities and the local government have requested companies to reduce the number of their employees travelling to work, down to 70 percent.

