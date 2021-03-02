Japan urges China to stop anal tests

Japan has asked China to stop taking anal swab tests for Covid-19 on its citizen when they enter the country.

Some complained the procedure caused them “psychological distress.”

China, which has largely brought the virus under control, started carrying out anal swabs in January.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, “some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab test, which caused great psychological pain.”

The test are used on some of those quarantined or entering China, noting their use “has not been confirmed anywhere else in the world.”

China had not so far responded to the request adding the Japanese government had made the request through the embassy in Beijing.

Some Chinese cities have introduced anal swabs, with local experts claiming they can “increase the detection rate of infected people”.

State media reported those tests had been “controversial among experts”, and they were far less efficient than tests in the upper respiratory tracts.

Source: BBC News

