Malaysia well-secured with Covid jabs for the whole country

Malaysia will begin its nationwide Covid-19 vaccine rollout from Feb 26, starting with front-line health workers, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin on Tuesday during a press conference.

The country will receive the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Feb 21, he said at the launch of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme. PM Muhyiddin will be amongst the first to receive the vaccine shot.

In addition, the country has safely secured access to 66.7 million doses of Covid shots, enough to cover almost 110% of its population.

Furthermore, the country is in discussions with Russia to produce the Sputnik V vaccines in Malaysia.

Original writer: Bloomberg

Source: Bangkok Post

