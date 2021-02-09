Myanmar police fired water cannon to disperse protesters as tension intensifies

Myanmar police fired water cannon to disperse protesters in the capital, despite a ban on large gatherings. The military has prohibited gatherings of more than five people in the cities of Yangon and Mandalay and instating curfew hours.

The new law was brought in after three straight days of mass protests, following the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup.

State TV said on Monday action “must be taken” against those breaking the law.

However, the BBC’s Jonathan Head said there has yet to be a sustained effort to break up the protest, with all eyes on the military.

If they move, our South East Asia correspondent says, the risk of a repeat of the bloodshed seen in the past in Myanmar is much higher.

On Monday, military leader Min Aung Hlaing warned that no one is above the law, although he did not issue a direct threat to protesters.

But the mood remained defiant as protesters calling for democracy to be restored returned to the streets on Tuesday.

“We are not worried about their warning. That’s why we came out today. We cannot accept their excuse of vote fraud. We do not want any military dictatorship,” teacher Thein Win Soe told news agency AFP.

Source: BBC News

