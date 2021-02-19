Myanmar protester dies, first death from Myanmar coup

The first death from protests over Myanmar’s coup has been announced after a young woman succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd.

20-year-old Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing had been on life support since being taken to a hospital on February 9 after she was hit.

Doctors say, was a live bullet at a protest in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw. Her brother, Ye Htut Aung, confirmed her death over the phone.

News of her death has prompted more protest today, with police arresting 50 people in the northern town of Myitkyina.

Britain and Canada declared new sanctions yesterday with Japan siding with India, the United States and Australia on the need for democracy to be restored quickly.

But the junta has not reacted to the new sanctions with history showing such actions by the international community are largely ignored.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctions from Western countries following the 2017 assaults on the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 521 people had been detained as of yesterday with 44 of them being released.

Source: The Thaiger

