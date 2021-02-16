Myanmar shuts down internet again

Myanmar’s junta cuts the internet for a second straight night, part of efforts to stem nationwide protests after it seized power from civilian leaders on February 1.

The blackout came shortly after state-run MRTV said army chief Min Aung Hlaing created a new telecommunications law, with new details to be announced on Tuesday.

Authorities disrupt telephone and internet access to prevent demonstrators from organising and granting themselves new powers to intercept communications.

The protest continued on Monday in defiance of a ban on public gatherings imposed after the coup. The junta is scheduled to give its first press briefing since it took power later on Tuesday. US Ambassador to Myanmar Thomas Vajda plans to host a virtual town hall for US citizens.

Myanmar’s military leaders have struggled to gain control of the streets since ousting the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won a landslide victory in November elections.

She has urged the country’s 55 million people to oppose the army’s move, calling it “an attempt to bring the nation back under the military dictatorship”.

Source: The Bangkok Post

