Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military early on Monday, Dr Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) said.

The spokesperson said I received internal reports about our state counsellor and the president being taken by the military. As far as I was informed, Shan State’s Planning and Finance Minister U Soe Nyunt Lwin, Kayah state’s NLD chairman Thaung Htay and some NLD representatives of the Ayeyarwady region’s parliament have been detained.

Two members of the Central Executive Committee of the party were taken and I am also waiting to be detained as I was informed by our members that my turn will come shortly.

The Myanmar military TV declared on Monday a state of emergency in the country for one year after the government leaders were detained.

The state-run Radio and Television (MRTV) announced on its social media page that it was no longer working on Monday morning.

Telecommunications in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw and some other regions and states are also being cut off.

Aung San Suu Kyi was a hero of democracy in her home country of Myanmar, for being both a former political prisoner who spent 2 decades under house arrest, courtesy of the military government, and was the daughter of assassinated independence icon, Suu Kyi.

Since Suu Kyi and the NLD won a landslide victory back in 2015, she has been Myanmar’s de facto leader and held the position of state counsellor. She was unable to take on the position of President as she was constitutionally barred from the position, although she has been recognised as the Burmese leader internationally.

Source: The Nation Thailand

