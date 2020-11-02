Philippines devastated by the most powerful storm, 10 people killed

Typhoon ‘Goni’, recorded as world’s strongest storm this year to shatter through the 7,100-island nation, has claimed 10 lives on Sunday. Typhoon ‘Goni’ first made landfall on Luzon island with a wind speed of 302 kph.

Authorities said on Monday about 390,000 people had fled their homes and most are staying in evacuation centres, including 5,400 schools in Catanduanes, south of Manila.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque instructed the local government to deploy safety officers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in those centres.

Most of the fatalities were in Albay and Catanduanes, some of them swept away by furious waters, said disaster risk-monitoring agency. One person drowned in Laguna, a province closer to the capital, and at least three were missing in Albay. Six power plants were also shutdown leaving 125 cities and towns without electricity.

The super typhoon’s wind gusts peaked at 310 kph Sunday, the weather bureau said. That’s equivalent to a category five hurricane. As of Monday morning, it has weakened to 65 kph as it heads out towards South China Sea.

The storm damaged 1.1 billion pesos (about 715 million baht) worth of crops and affected the livelihood of 20,000 farmers, adding to the almost 2 billion pesos in damage when Typhoon Molave hit the country last week.

WRITER: Bloomberg News

Source: Bangkok Post

