Philippines orders more than 25 million people into lockdown

Million of people in the Philippines won’t be celebrating Easter as normal this year after the majority Catholic country imposed a strict lockdown in the capital and nearby provinces.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque declared the lockdown Saturday after the country reported 9,838 new Covid-19 cases.

Philippines has reported more than 720,000 coronavirus cases, including 13,170 deaths, making it one of the worst affected countries in Asia.

The country has seen a steep rise in daily reported cases since February, and the country is now reporting more than 9,000 new cases a day.

More than 25 million people across Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be affected by the lockdown.

The lockdown begins Monday and runs until April 4 or Easter Sunday.

The measures include a curfew from 6 pm until 5 am tightened from the previous 10 pm curfew.

Gathering of more than 10 people outside are not allowed, and non-household members cannot gather indoors.

Diners are not allowed to eat in restaurants, although take-out and delivery services can go ahead.

The Philippine National Police has deployed thousand of officers in checkpoints areas to help enforce the rules.

Source: CNN

