Police and military should get Covid-19 vaccine shots first, says Duterte

24 Nov, QUEZON CITY (PIA) – Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte says he wants the members of the military and the police to get the first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine along with the vulnerable and poor population citing their importance during the pandemic crisis.

“I need a healthy military and police because if they will get sick or infected, we will have no other authorities to rely on or to be in charge of preventing the spread of the virus,” President Duterte said during his telecast public address on Monday.

“As I have said, try to understand the police and the military, they are really the errand boy of the Republic. The President says in Tagalog: “Kita naman ninyo ‘yung baha sa Luzon, several, nakita ninyo ‘yung military, Coast Guard, lahat na pumupunta na doon, pulis. And then they have to take care of the law and order situation.”

The President appealed to the public to obey the law and avoid adding burden to the job of the authorities.

“So huwag na ninyong pahirapan masyado ‘yung pulis. Kung wala naman kayong gawin, eh ‘di matulog na lang kayo kaysa mag-inuman diyan tapos magkagulo and not only once but many times na madisgrasya ‘yung peace officer just because he intervenes itong mga away-away ninyo na inuman,” the president further explained in Tagalog mixed with English.

President Duterte said policemen are true government workers and were first to respond to calamities such as typhoons and landslides.

Meanwhile, Duterte gave the ‘green light’ for Advance Market Commitment, which permits the government to start negotiating with giant pharmaceutical laboratories developing Covid-19 vaccines. The government expects to secure agreements with Sinovac (China), AstraZeneca (British), and Pfizer.

If the government can secure advance commitments from the three pharmaceutical giants, Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 said 60 million doses can be expected by next year.

Previously, Galvez said the government can secure advance commitment with Astra Zeneca for 20 million doses this month.

Other vaccine developers, scheduled to conduct clinical tests in the Philippines, includes CanSino, Johnson & Johnson, Gamaleya and Hansen.

By Philippine Information Agency

Source: Thailand Herald

comments