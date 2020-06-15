Rappler journalist Maria Ressa guilty of cyber-libel

Maria Ressa, the award-winning journalist finds herself fighting a legal battle in the Philippines.

To many, Maria Ressa has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in a country where journalists are under threat.

However, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his supporters have accused her of peddling fake news through her website Rappler.

The case against her relates to an eight-year-old Rappler story on businessman Wilfredo Keng’s alleged ties to a former judge.

The prosecution came under a “cyber-libel” law which came into force in September 2012 – four months after Rappler published the article.

The 56-year-old has now been found guilty of “cyber-libel”, and could face up to six years in prison.

She denied the charges, and claimed they were politically motivated, while the government maintains their legitimacy.

Source: BBC News

Photo: Getty Images

