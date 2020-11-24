Singapore aircraft forced to land on Malaysian highway

A single-engine prop aircraft was forced to land on a highway in Johor, southern tip of Malaysia after the pilot reported a technical glitch in the plane’s engine system.

Report said the plane left Seletar Airport in Singapore and was flying to Melaka when the pilots experienced engine malfunction and immediately contacted Air Traffic Control in Johor, requesting permission to land at Senai International Airport, Due to technical malfunctions, the plane did not make it to the airport and landed on a nearby highway instead.

The two pilots are believed to be in a safe and stable condition. A full investigation will follow and conducted by Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Transport. No one was injured at the incident.

Source: The Thaiger

Photo: Twitter

Video: TheStar.com.my

