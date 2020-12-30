Singapore becomes first Asian country to administer Covid vaccine

30 Dec, SINGAPORE (REUTERS) – Singapore began vaccinating healthcare workers with Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, making it as one of Asia’s first inoculation programmes against a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally.

Sarah Lim, a 46-year-old nurse, and 43-year-old infectious diseases doctor Kalisvar Marimuthu were among the more than 30 staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases who were vaccinated on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

They will return for the second dose of the vaccine on Jan 20 (21 days apart from the first dose).

“Vaccines have managed to bring pandemics down to their knees before. So I am hopeful that this vaccine will do the same,” Marimuthu said in recorded remarks provided by the health ministry.

Singapore is the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It has also signed advance purchase agreements and made early down-payments on several other vaccine candidates, including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac.

By REUTERS

Source: Bangkok Post

