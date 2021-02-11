Singapore begins flying with vaccinated employees

Singapore Airlines is beginning to fly with Covid-19 vaccinated employees. The airline says pilots and cabin crew on 3 international flights from the country have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The move to become the world’s first carrier to feature all plane employees vaccinated against the coronavirus is being pushed by the government as it is urging workers to sign up for its vaccination program.

The carrier says more than 90% of its cabin crew and pilots have, indeed, signed up for the inoculation program, with 85% already receiving at least the first dose. The 3 flights with vaccinated crew go outbound to Bangkok, Phnom Penh and Jakarta-all in the southeast Asian region.

Source: The Thaiger

