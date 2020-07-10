Singapore’s general election proceeded against backdrop of pandemic and recession

Voting is under way in Singapore’s general election, under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

The small city state is one of a handful of countries to hold a vote during the pandemic so far. Strict safety measures are in place, with voters wearing gloves and masks and given timed voting slots.

Singapore has been one of the worst hit countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 45,000 cases.

As large scale gatherings and events are deemed a high risk during the pandemic, only a few countries have gone ahead with national elections during the past months.

Singapore had initially been praised for keeping the virus in check until clusters in its migrant population dramatically drove up infection numbers.

In terms of per capita cases, Singapore now ranks among the world’s worst affected countries although the death rate is low and almost all cases originate from within the foreign worker community living in dormitories.

After weeks of strict lockdown, measures have been gradually eased since June and there’s only been a small uptick in infections among the local population.

Social distancing rules remain in place and wearing face masks is compulsory in public.

For the election process, this means the 2.65 million voters have to sanitise their hands and wear disposable gloves before receiving their ballot paper and proceeding to vote.

People have been given two-hour slots where they are recommended to vote to avoid crowding.

Mobile polling teams are also taking ballot boxes to citizens who have recently returned from overseas and are in hotel quarantine.

Source: BBC News

