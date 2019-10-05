Six more countries granted visa-on-arrival into Myanmar

The Myanmar government has introduced new regulations to facilitate easier access for foreign tourists as another step towards opening up the country to the world.

Starting from October 1, tourists from six countries, namely: Australia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and Switzerland can enter Myanmar on visa-on-arrival (VOA) at Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw International Airports.

Pre-arrangement is not required for passport holders of these six countries, they can simply apply for a visa at any of the three airports for a fee of US$50 each. Visitors from Japan, South Korean, Hong Kong and Macau were granted visa-free entry last year.

Indian and mainland Chinese nationals were also granted visas-on-arrival (VOA) into Myanmar in a move to draw more Asian visitors to the country.

In the second quarter, Myanmar saw an increase in arrivals from countries granted visas free and visas-on-arrival treatment.

“We hope the new regulation will lead to more foreign travelers to Myanmar, to discover the country’s unique culture and most of all, the hospitality of its people,” said May Myat Mon Win, Chairperson of Myanmar Tourism Marketing.

Myanmar Tourism Marketing has organised road shows, trade shows and media familiarisation trips for journalists, TV producers and digital marketing influencers from around the world.

Visa-free and visa on arrival entry from these Western countries would further boost growth of the Myanmar tourism industry.

