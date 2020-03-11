Thai Airways plane snaps tail off private jet after collision at Vientiane airport

A Thai Airways Airbus A330 collided with a private jet while taxiing as it prepared to take off at Vientiane’s Wattay International Airport in Lao.

According to Lao News Agency, the collision occurred when the wing of the Thai Airways plane clipped the tail of the private Gulfstream jet, which was parked at the airport. Images showing extensive damage to the Gulfstream jet were posted on social media.

Nobody was injured in the incident which happened at approximately 8.30pm on Monday. On Tuesday, Thai Airways issued a statement confirming the incident.

According to aviation website, Sherpa Report , a Gulfstream private jet can cost between $38m to $43m. A pre-owned model will typically cost anywhere in the $14m to $35m

The accident couldn’t come at a worse time for Thai Airways, which has suffered financial problems in recent years and is now dealing with a sudden drop in demand due to the coronavirus.

By: WebFact

Source: Thai Visa | The Nation

Photos: JACDEC

