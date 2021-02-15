Tokyo Olympic boss resigns on sexist remarks

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori yielded to mounting pressure and resigned on Friday over sexist remarks. Mori, 83, claimed last week that women speak too much in meetings, prompting outrage from officials, sports stars and Olympic sponsors.

Leaving a leadership vacuum after conflict emerged to his favoured successor who is even older than he is.

The post now appears wide open, with sources suggesting Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto 56-year-old former Olympic athlete and one of just two women in Japan’s cabinet is a leading candidate.

The controversy over Mori’s comment has been yet another unwanted pain for organisers already struggling to win over a doubtful public less than six months before the Olympic games are scheduled to open.

After a long meeting, Tokyo 2020 organisers decided they would establish a committee with a 50-50 gender mix to select Mori’s replacement.

Mori’s told the executive board and council of Tokyo 2020, “My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos. I would like to express my sincere apologies.”

Source: BBC Sports

