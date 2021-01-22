Trump-appointed US Ambassador to Thailand steps down

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Ambassador Michael George DeSombre and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha poses for photos at Government House in Bangkok on 19 Jan, 2021. (Image: USAmbThailand / Twitter)

US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre, who was appointed by then-President Trump in early 2020, announced his exit on the embassy’s official social media platform on Wednesday, just a few hours after Biden was officially inaugurated as the new US President.

It has been a privilege serving as the United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand,” DeSombre wrote. “I am exceedingly proud of all we have done to strengthen the US-Thai relationship. I am signing off now from this account and leaving it in the good hands of our Embassy staff.”

DeSombre also met with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday to ‘thank the Royal Thai Government’ – as a tradition with departing ambassadors.

It is common for appointed ambassadors to resign when a new US administration is formally inaugurated. Although it is possible for appointees who served as diplomats to stay on for a a bit longer for reasons such as completing a child’s school term or dealing with family health issues, nevertheless they rarely request for such extension.

Like the previous president who appointed him, DeSombre had no previous experience in running a government office. According to an official bio, he worked as a partner in the law firm of Sullivan and Cromwell based in Hong Kong from 2004. He was also a member of the American Club in Hong Kong for 19 years.

Source: Khaosod English

