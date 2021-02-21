Two protesters killed by police during rally in central Myanmar

Myanmar (AP) — Two anti-coup protesters were shot dead on Saturday by riot police in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, local media reported.

One of the victims was shot in the head and died on the spot, according to the news magazine Frontier Myanmar, and another protester was shot in the chest and died on the way to the hospital.

Several other serious injuries were also reported. The shootings occurred near Mandalay’s Yadanabon dock, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used on protesters earlier in the day.

Security forces had been increasing their pressure against the protesters earlier Saturday, using water cannons, tear gas, slingshots and rubber bullets against demonstrators and dock workers in Mandalay.

Some 500 police and soldiers were dispatched near the Yadanabon dock after the workers joined the protest and refusing to work unless the military steps down and reinstate the democratically elected government.

Protesters, journalists and residents were forced to flee the neighborhood amid the violence, as security forces chased after them.

Across the country, protests showed no signs of slowing down despite recent crackdowns by the military government.

Source: Khaosod English

