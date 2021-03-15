8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan

Commercial Airlines Registered in Thailand must provide a business recovery plan or run the risk of the civil aviation authority of Thailand (CAAT) halting the allocation of additional routes. Eight airlines have been targeted.

The 8 airlines on the list from the Civil Aviation Commission (CAC) are:

Thai Airways

Thai Smile Airways

Nok Air

AirAsia X

VietJet Air

Thai Lion Air

Asia Atlantic Airlines

City Airways

Saksayam Chidchob comments by Transport Minister indicated that are also three other domestic carriers that will be placed under special monitoring outside of the 8 already mentioned.

The CAC has also instructed the CAAT to work together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the provision of Covid-19 vaccines to civil aviation personal who directly handle tourism.

Thai Airways was under financial pressure even before the pandemic causes passengers numbers to plummet.

As low-cost airlines from South-East Asia continued put them under pressure on several routes.

Source: The Thaiger

