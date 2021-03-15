8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan

Commercial Airlines Registered in Thailand must provide a business recovery plan or run the risk of the civil aviation authority of Thailand (CAAT) halting the allocation of additional routes. Eight airlines have been targeted.
The 8 airlines on the list from the Civil Aviation Commission (CAC) are:
- Thai Airways
- Thai Smile Airways
- Nok Air
- AirAsia X
- VietJet Air
- Thai Lion Air
- Asia Atlantic Airlines
- City Airways
Saksayam Chidchob comments by Transport Minister indicated that are also three other domestic carriers that will be placed under special monitoring outside of the 8 already mentioned.
The CAC has also instructed the CAAT to work together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the provision of Covid-19 vaccines to civil aviation personal who directly handle tourism.
Thai Airways was under financial pressure even before the pandemic causes passengers numbers to plummet.
As low-cost airlines from South-East Asia continued put them under pressure on several routes.
Source: The Thaiger