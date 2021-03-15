8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Photo: Aerotime

Commercial Airlines Registered in Thailand must provide a business recovery plan or run the risk of the civil aviation authority of Thailand (CAAT) halting the allocation of additional routes. Eight airlines have been targeted.

The 8 airlines on the list from the Civil Aviation Commission (CAC) are:

  • Thai Airways
  • Thai Smile Airways
  • Nok Air
  • AirAsia X
  • VietJet Air
  • Thai Lion Air
  • Asia Atlantic Airlines
  • City Airways

Saksayam Chidchob comments by Transport Minister indicated that are also three other domestic carriers that will be placed under special monitoring outside of the 8 already mentioned.

The CAC has also instructed the CAAT to work together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the provision of Covid-19 vaccines to civil aviation personal who directly handle tourism.

Thai Airways was under financial pressure even before the pandemic causes passengers numbers to plummet.

As low-cost airlines from South-East Asia continued put them under pressure on several routes.

Source: The Thaiger

 

