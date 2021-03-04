Airline executive arrested for not paying 150 staff

An airline executive has been arrested in the central province of Samut Songkran, after complains from 150 employees that they had not been paid.

Chawengsak Noiprasan who had a court warrant issued against him in October, was taken to Don Muang police station from Bang Khan Take sub-district.

He is a board member of Siam Air Transport. The carrier operates a number of scheduled flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. Chawengsak signs the company’s legal paperwork, all legal matters concerning the airline fall to him.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau says the executive has admitted to ignoring a 30-day notice issued by the labour inspector. He is also involved to 7 other cases.

The authorities sought Chawengsak’s arrest following complaints from employees who say they haven’t received their wages for 2 months.

It’s understood the airline had previously deferred salary payments for over 8 months.

150 workers filed an official complaint to the police and also approached media outlets.

Source: The Thaiger

comments