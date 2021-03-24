Plan tickets cheaper than ever before in new TAT promotion

Travellers, it is time to check your pockets for change. Six airlines launched special promotions which tickets for domestic routes starting from Bt8.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the “Thai Travel Fleepy is even more amazing: campaign aims to bring back passengers with low fares and Covid-safe reports.

The special fares are being offered by Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thailion Lion Air, Thai Smile, Thai Vietjet, and Bangkok Airways.

Nok Air

30 per cent discounts plus Nok CareKits consisting of disposable seat covers, alcohol pads, face mask on every seat.

Thai Airways

30 per cent discounts on domestic flight booking from March 22-28 travel from March 29 – September.

Thai Lion Air

Weekday ticket from Bt99 (excluding airport taxes) for booking from April 1-30 to travel on April 1-September 30 (Monday, Thursday, excluding public holidays). Discount vouchers via Klook.

Thai Smile Airways

Fares on all domestic routes start at Bt8 with full service. Promotion available for one day only on March 26 (Friday) for travel from April 1-October 30.

Thai Vietjet

Fares start at Bt99, or Bt480 including taxes and fees, for booking from March 23-December 31 to travel from March 24-December 31.

Bangkok Airways

50 per cent discount on round trips fares if you apply for the FlyerBonus points reward programme and register via bangkokair.com/halfprice from 8 am on March 24 to 8 pm on March 26.

Source: The Nation

