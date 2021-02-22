Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025

Cash-strapped Thai Airways International plans to buy 20 to even 30 aircraft by 2025, when the airline industry is expected to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

Thai Airways is currently coming up with rehabilitation plan to recover from its roughly 300 billion baht debt.

Recently, Thai Airways put 35 of its passenger planes up for sale. The 30 new airplanes could cost the company up to 100 billion baht.

Thai Airways have to submit its plans for the purchase of new aircraft along with its business rehabilitation plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court on March 2. The new aircraft purchases are intended to strengthen the airline’s fleet, replace the sold ones and decommissioned plans.

Sources say the airline industry expected to recover by 2025.

A major factor for the airline’s financial problems was the decision back in 2003-2004 to purchase 10 airbus A340-500 and A340-600 jets. Due to higher costs for maintenance and decommissioned and stored at the U-Tapao airport.

last November, Thai Airways put 34 used passenger planes on the market in order to survive the financial crisis,

