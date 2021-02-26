Thai airways to sell training center building to raise more funding

Thai Airways is selling its Laksi training centre building, in the Bangkhen district of Bangkok, its Nok-Air shares, it’s Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services (BAFS) shares and Boeing 737-400 engines after the bankruptcy court gave the approval.

Thai Airways has been hit hard by limited travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which comes as they were entered bankruptcy protection and sit on the verge of liquidation.

The acting director of Thai Airways Chansin Treenuchagron said the funding derived from this sale of assets is for the business operations and investment in projects which can create further income or to be used as permitted by law.

Potential buyers can contact Thai airways for the Terms of Reference, or access more details on its website’s “Property for Sale” page.

Source: Thailand Business News

comments