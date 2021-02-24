Thai Vietjet resumes Phuket-Chiang Rai flights

The following is a press release from Thai Vietjet on its new promotion “Welcome Back to the Sky”, the resumption of Phuket-Chiang Rai flights, and launching promotion on airfare.

Thai Vietjet today announced the flight resumption of its domestic cross-regional service between Phuket-Chaing Rai, in response to the increasing travel demand after the government began relaxing travel measures in each province.

The airline will resume the service for four (04) round-trip flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight duration is estimated at 2 hours and 5 minutes, starting from 26 February 2021 onwards. The details are:

In addition, the service resumption announcement the airlines launched special promotion “Welcome Back to the Sky” offering special fares from just THB 99 (not including taxes, fees, surcharges, and add-on) for Thai Vietjet’s flights to/from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi).

The special fares are available for booking from 24-28 February 2021, with a travel period between 8 March – 30 June 2021 on SkyFUN.vietjetair.com

The airline has also introduced its new product on SkyFUN, the ‘TRIP EASY PLUS’ – travel insurance with coverage of COVID-19 starting from THB 180.

Source: The Thaiger

