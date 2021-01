10 Jan, 1:18pm – ANYONE… who has been to Chiang Mai’s “RIVERSIDE BAR” between 3 – 5 January 2021, there’s a possibility that YOUR health is at risk or YOU may have already contracted the Covid virus.

Please have yourself tested or report immediately to the nearest health authority. DO NOT DELAY

More details: https://www.businesstoday.co/covid-19/10/01/2021/58426/

