How can a land owner lose ownership of their land?

Section 1382 of the Civil and Commercial Code provides a basis for the concept of obtaining ownership of the property without the consent from the previous owner, or the so-called, ‘Adverse Possession’.

If the property or the plot of land has been abandoned by the land owner or has nobody associated with it for over 10 years, the person who has openly and peacefully resided at that property will gain ownership going forward. However, if the real owner of the property returns to claim his rights to the land, they would have to prove that they did not abandon the property as the resident person has claimed in order to have property reverted back.

