Huawei turns to pig farming as smartphone sales fells distinctively

Huawei is turning its technology in pig farming as it deals with tougher sanctions on its smartphones.

The Chinese telecoms giant was stopped from accessing vital components after the Trump administration labelled it a threat to US national security.

In response to struggling smartphone sales, Huawei is looking at other sources of revenue for its technology.

Along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech for pig farmers, Huawei is also working with the coal mining industry.

Former US President Donald Trump claimed Huawei can share customer data with the Chinese government, allegations it has repeatedly denied.

As a result, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker has been limited to making 4G models as it lacks US government permission to import components for 5G models.

Huawei’s smartphone sales plunged 42% in the last quarter of 2020 as it struggled with a limited supply of microchips due to the sanctions.

Huawei has also been locked out of the development of 5G in a number of countries, including the UK, amid fears over national security.

By Justin Harper – Business reporter, BBC News

