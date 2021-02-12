K Plus banking app soars

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
The number of Thais is using the world’s highest, accounting for 68.1 per cent of internet users nationwide per month and K plus is Thailand’s most popular mobile banking app.

Kasikornbank (KBank) said that transactions surpassed 14.5 billion in 2020, growing 71 per cent during the Covid-19 crisis. At the end of 2020, there were around 14.4 million K Plus users.

KBank said an estimated 5 million K Plus users per day. Six features on K plus were popular among customers…

  • K+ market for online shopping
  • Wealth Plus automated investment
  • International funds transfer
  • K Point accumulation
  • Top-up
  • K Plus QR code

As of today, K Plus services are available in most applications that customers use in their daily life and teaming up with more than 50 leading brands including Grab, Line, Shopee, JD central etc…

Source: The Nation

 

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
