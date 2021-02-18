Minister requests Thais to use Clubhouse app ‘cautiously’

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) is calling on young people to be careful when using the ‘Clubhouse’ social-media app, you may end up involuntarily violating the law.

Clubhouse, an exclusive social-network app, is suddenly gaining popularity among Thai netizens.

This application became popular because it was launched during the Covid-19 outbreak when most people were forced to stay at home and sharing business ideas, political issues etc.

Its trendiness was also pushed by celebrity users such as Elon Musk, Jared Leto, Kanye West and exiled Thai scholar Pavin Chachavalpongpun.

DES Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said he has learned that some political groups are using this voice-only app to “share fake news” which is causing problems in society.

He warned people not to misuse the app unless they want to be charged with violating the Computer Crime Act.

Source: The Nation

