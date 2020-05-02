Alcohol ban lifted starting tomorrow

Starting May 3, sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed but only to be brought back and consume at home.

The Royal Gazette made the announcement yesterday as part of the easing of some measures imposed by the government.

However, restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol as part of the condition when reopening tomorrow. Pubs, bars and other entertainment venues serving alcohol will remain closed until further notice.

“The government does not want people to group together as it risks the spread of Covid-19,” says Somsak Rungsita of the National Security Council.

Source: Bangkok Post

