Baht rises against Dollar

The baht initiated at 30.05 to the US dollar on Monday morning, strengthening from Friday’s close of 30.09.

Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool said, “The Thai currency is expected to move between 29.90 and 30.15 on Monday and 29.95 to 30.10 this week.”

He predicted that the baht would shift in the range and thin only slightly, while the dollar strengthened.

The main issues the market will observe this week, are the US incentive package and monetary results of listed companies in the last quarter of 2020.

The US economy is steadily recovering and initial jobless cases are steadily falling.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment in February was positive at 80.7 points, from consumers’ hopes of a stimulus package and vaccine administration.

In the UK, the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to shorten the economy by 11 per cent in 2020 and 2 per cent in the last quarter.

Source: The Nation Thailand

