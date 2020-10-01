Bangkok’s Khao San Road to reopen end of this month

Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul says the capital’s renowned Khao San Road is set to resume its business for the local market primarily to the Thais and expats. The street, is usually a haven for foreign visitors, especially with young backpackers.

On average, 94% of the visitors were foreign tourists crowding the street, however, since the Covid-19 outbreak, businesses were forced to shut down indefinitely, leaving hundreds of shop owners struggling for income.

Dep Governor Sakoltee says it’s about time to bring life back to Khao San Road and promote domestic tourism, urging business operators to prioritize the locals and expats while the country is just starting to open its borders to selective foreign tourists.

During the meeting chaired by Sakoltee yesterday, he says that if things go according to plan, the reopening could be as early as the end of this month.

comments