“…Before signing that Lease Agreement!”

A valid residential lease agreement is required by business operators owning properties including accommodation, dormitory, apartment or any residential property leased for residential purposes.

The legal lease document must include the following details written in Thai:

Name and address of the business operator and an authorised person

Name and address of the lessee

Name and location of the property

Details of the property’s physical condition including any items and equipment in the property.

Term of the lease specifying its commencement date and expiration date

Rental fee rates and due dates for payment

Public utility fee rates and due dates for payment

Service fee rates, which must be reasonable and at the actual cost paid for the services, and due dates for payment.

Other fees and expenses (if any), which must be reasonable and at the actual cost paid, and due dates for payment.

Amount of security deposit. An incorrect lease agreement subjects the operators to a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both.

Section 57 of the Consumer Protection Act and Notification of the Contract Committee re: Stipulation of Residential Property Leasing as a Contract-Controlled Business B.E. 2561 (2018) specify the above legal requirements.

