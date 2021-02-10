Bitcoin price hits record high of Baht 1.4 million

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Bitcoin’s price jumped over 20% to an all-time high of 1.4 million baht apiece after Elon Musk CEO and founder of Tesla declared the company purchased about US$1.5 billion of bitcoin in January and would start accepting the digital currency as a payment method for its products.

Altcoins, the cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin, also soared following Mr Musk’s announcement.

Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin, surpassed its former record high on Monday night at $1,780 in Coinbase and 53,999 baht in Thailand at 3 pm.

Cardano (ADA), the second-largest altcoin surged by 4.91% in 24 hours to 20.93 baht, Polkadot (DOT), the third-largest altcoin, surged by 15.01% to 708.51 baht at Bitkub.

Source: Bangkok Post

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Kayes Nihon is a digital marketer/tech-savvy who has been working as a freelancer since 2017 in Thailand. He was born and raised in Bangladesh. Since he was a child he was intrigued by technology. Nihon graduated from Armanitola Govt. High School (Bangladesh) and finished his higher education at the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce (Thailand). He has travelled across Asia and has a clear understanding of cultural differences. His motto is "If you believe, you can achieve".

