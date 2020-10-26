Cross-border trading resumes at Mae Sot

Border trading at the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot have resumed on Monday morning after being suspended for almost a month following new cases of Covid-19 infection found in Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat said the decision to resume cargo shipments to lift the lockdown was agreed during yesterday’s meeting of the provincial disease control committee. Heath authorities were also confident the Covid-19 situation in Mae Sot had been brought under control.

He said areas had been designated for loading and unloading cargoes on each side of the border, to prevent the spread of the disease between workers from the two countries.

Source: Bangkok Post

