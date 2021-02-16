Dusit Thani Group continues to expand in Chinese market

On 15 February, Dusit Thani Group announced the continuous expansion of its business in China with their 11th hotel scheduled to open in April this year. The contract was recently signed between Dusit Thani Group and its Chinese partner Fengchun Jin De Bao International Hot Springs Hotel.

The new hotel will be named “Dusit Princess Hot Springs Resort Fengchun” and is located in Guangdong province. The group also plans to open three more hotels in China this year.

Dusit Thani Group Chief Operating Officer Mr Lim Bunkawi said he was very pleased that opportunities to expand the hotel business in a very strong market like China never ceased. With the great location and modern facilities, the new hotel also offers an impressive hot spring experience.

The Dusit Princess Hot Springs Resort will meet the needs of both business and leisure international and domestic travellers.

The hotel features 190 rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, a ballroom and unique hot spring facilities with full-service spa. “We are confident of China’s strong growth potential making Dusit Thani Group to expand its business,” says Mr Lim.

Source: huahinsarn.com

